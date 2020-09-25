Friday, September 25, 2020
H-E-B and University Health System to offer free flu shots at Freeman Coliseum
Posted
By Steve Hargis
on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 12:14 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / University Health System
San Antonians looking for a free flu shot before the fall season can get theirs Saturday, September 26 in the Freeman Coliseum parking lot.
Thanks to a donation from Bexar County, H-E-B and University Health System are uniting to offer n0-cost flu shots at the drive-thru event, according to KENS 5
.
The vaccination drive is intended to reduce strain on local medical facilities, which want to reduce flu rates this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic taxes their resources.
H-E-B pharmacists will administer the shots following CDC guidelines and it won't be necessary for people to leave their vehicles. The injections are available to those with or without medical insurance.
Participants will need to register and schedule an appointment online
, however.
The drive-thru clinic will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: freeman coliseum, heb, university health system, free event, flu shot, covid-19, pharmacy, free flu shots, San Antonio, Texas, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.