H-E-B and University Health System to offer free flu shots at Freeman Coliseum

San Antonians looking for a free flu shot before the fall season can get theirs Saturday, September 26 in the Freeman Coliseum parking lot.Thanks to a donation from Bexar County, H-E-B and University Health System are uniting to offer n0-cost flu shots at the drive-thru event, according to KENS 5 The vaccination drive is intended to reduce strain on local medical facilities, which want to reduce flu rates this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic taxes their resources.H-E-B pharmacists will administer the shots following CDC guidelines and it won't be necessary for people to leave their vehicles. The injections are available to those with or without medical insurance.Participants will need to register and schedule an appointment online , however.The drive-thru clinic will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.