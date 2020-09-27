Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale detained in Florida after threatening self harm

click to enlarge
Brad Parscale, the former San Antonio resident recently replaced as President Donald Trump's campaign chairman, was reportedly taken into custody Sunday after threatening to harm himself at his Fort Lauderdale home, Florida TV station Local 10 reports
.
Fort Lauderdale police were dispatched to a home that records show belongs to Parscale after receiving a call about an armed man attempting suicide, according to the report. The man's wife told officers she'd dialed 911 to report the incident and that her husband had access to multiple firearms.
Fort Lauderdale police confirmed to Local 10 that they transported the man to Health Medical Center, where he was detained under a law that allows authorities to temporarily institutionalize people who pose a threat to themselves or others.
"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him," Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement supplied to the station. "We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”
Parscale, a former San Antonio web designer, was demoted from his spot as Trump's 2020 campaign manager in July after polls showed the president trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by double digits.
