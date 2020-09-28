No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 28, 2020

80 police swarm Austin woman during traffic stop prompted by 'anti-police rhetoric' on her vehicle

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Turns out that in these politically turbulent times, even exercising freedom of speech can land you in hot water.

Some 80 cops — along with military vehicles, a bomb-squad robot and drones — swarmed a woman in downtown Austin after a state trooper ran her plates because her SUV had "anti law enforcement rhetoric" on its windows, The Intercept reports.



The two-hour standoff, which occurred in late July, ended with police dispatching a bomb-squad robot, which smashed the Toyota 4Runner's windows. A pair of armored personnel carriers crushed the vehicle's bumpers before the 24-year-old head shop employee was taken into custody.

The driver, Lauren Mestas, a first-generation Mexican American, had reported the vehicle stolen after she couldn't remember where she'd parked it. She retracted the report eight hours later in a call The Intercept accessed public records to verify.

Even so, DPS and Austin police said the SUV showed up on the trooper's computer as stolen, and officers escalated the situation after the panicked Mestas stopped in the middle of the lane instead of fully pulling to the shoulder.

"Instead of approaching the 4Runner, they drew their service weapons and took cover behind the open doors of their patrol vehicles," wrote reporter Seth Harp, who just happened to cruise by the incident during a morning bike ride.

"According to [the] incident report, it was an 'HRS,' or high-risk stop, also known as a felony stop: a procedure employed when an officer believes that someone in the car has committed a serious crime and could be dangerous."

Ultimately, officers released Mestas without charges and reunited her with her unharmed Chihuahua, which was in the 4Runner during the incident. Police returned the smashed SUV but offered no compensation for the damage.

As the Grits for Breakfast blog pointed out Monday morning, the incident occurred near the newsroom of the Austin-American Statesman, which still hasn't reported on the traffic stop.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale detained in Florida after threatening self harm Read More

  2. San Antonio march will honor Vanessa Guillén on what would have been her 21st birthday Read More

  3. What will happen when COVID-19 and the flu collide this fall? Read More

  4. Texas woman says she was fired by Whataburger for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask Read More

  5. Activists accuse Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of dog-whistle racism with his threat to get tough on 'rioters' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation