Bexar County wins $1.9 million grant to help with safe November election

Bexar County has landed a $1.9 million grant to help plan and run a safe and secure election this fall.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit focused on increasing public participation and modernizing elections — awarded the money to help the county deal with the strains on voting created by the COVID-19 emergency.
"With the start of early voting just a few weeks away, it is vital that people are able to vote safely and securely, whether that is in-person or by mail," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said in an emailed statement. "It is also vital that those votes be secured and accurately counted to ensure a just and fair election. With this grant, we will be able to do just that."
The Bexar County Elections Department will spend the funds on new equipment for handling absentee ballots, additional early voting sites and increasing its number of election clerks. The department also will purchase additional personal protective equipment and other supplies.
"This grant will give us the additional, necessary resources that will help to ensure a safe and secure election,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, adding that she expects record turnout in November.
Early voting begins Monday, October 13 and runs through Friday, October 30. Information on early voting sites and a sample ballot are available online
.
