No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Bexar County wins $1.9 million grant to help with safe November election

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 9:31 AM

SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
Bexar County has landed a $1.9 million grant to help plan and run a safe and secure election this fall.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life — a nonprofit focused on increasing public participation and modernizing elections — awarded the money to help the county deal with the strains on voting created by the COVID-19 emergency.



"With the start of early voting just a few weeks away, it is vital that people are able to vote safely and securely, whether that is in-person or by mail," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said in an emailed statement. "It is also vital that those votes be secured and accurately counted to ensure a just and fair election. With this grant, we will be able to do just that."

The Bexar County Elections Department will spend the funds on new equipment for handling absentee ballots, additional early voting sites and increasing its number of election clerks. The department also will purchase additional personal protective equipment and other supplies.

"This grant will give us the additional, necessary resources that will help to ensure a safe and secure election,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen, adding that she expects record turnout in November.

Early voting begins Monday, October 13 and runs through Friday, October 30. Information on early voting sites and a sample ballot are available online.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 80 police swarm Austin woman during traffic stop prompted by 'anti-police rhetoric' on her vehicle Read More

  2. Police bodycam captures arrest of former Trump campaign chief and San Antonio techie Brad Parscale Read More

  3. Texas counties say Abbott cutting police funds while threatening them if they do the same Read More

  4. Federal judge blocks Texas Republicans' ban on straight-ticket voting in November election Read More

  5. Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale detained in Florida after threatening self harm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation