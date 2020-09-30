Bexar County deputy arrested for falsifying claim that he checked on prisoner who attempted suicide

click to enlarge Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks to media after the arrest of jailer Sherman Andrews.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for falsifying records related to a suicide attempt at the jail on Monday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.The county charged three-year-employee Sherman Andrews, 48, with tampering with government documents, a Class A misdemeanor. Andrews was taken into custody at his home."From what it appears now, [Andrews] did not perform complete checks on the inmate around the time we found him attempting suicide," Salazar said. "However, he did indicate on his logs that he had completed the checks."Andrews admitted to providing incorrect information on the logs during an investigation into the incident, according to the sheriff.A deputy discovered the inmate attempting suicide around 3 p.m. Monday and took action to save his life, according to an earlier BCSO statement. Salazar said the 47-year-old inmate is now in critical condition.