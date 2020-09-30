No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

San Antonio reports daily surge in COVID-19 cases, which leaders attribute to state's failure on data

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test at one of San Antonio's thrive-thru testing centers. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test at one of San Antonio's thrive-thru testing centers.
Despite a downward trend in COVID-19 diagnoses, local officials announced 469 new cases on Tuesday, roughly half due to a testing backlog that County Judge Nelson Wolff chalked up to a failure by the state's health system.

During an evening press briefing, Wolff expressed frustration that Texas' chronically underfunded health system was struggling to provide timely data during the pandemic.



Of the new cases San Antonio Metro Health reported Tuesday, 207 were from tests conducted between September 15 and 23 but only provided to local officials this week.

"They’ve neglected [the public health system] for years," Wolff said. "Even on the school data, they reported that wrong just last week. So, it’s frustrating, but we have to deal with it, and we have to make it work."

Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services withdrew data breaking down COVID-19 infections per school district after discovering "issues" with its numbers.

For more than a decade, Texas' public health funding has struggled to keep up with the population growth, leaving the state ill-equipped to handle the massive public health crisis, according to a recent investigation by the Texas Tribune.

Texas spent $17 per capita on public health in 2019, ranking it 40th among U.S. states, according to the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota. New York and California, in contrast, spent more than four times as much.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Police bodycam captures arrest of former Trump campaign chief and San Antonio techie Brad Parscale Read More

  2. 80 police swarm Austin woman during traffic stop prompted by 'anti-police rhetoric' on her vehicle Read More

  3. Texas counties say Abbott cutting police funds while threatening them if they do the same Read More

  4. Poll: San Antonians' support for workforce plan drops if it's funded by shifting aquifer protection money Read More

  5. Bexar County wins $1.9 million grant to help with safe November election Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation