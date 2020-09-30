Trump team considering drive-in MAGA rallies due to coronavirus

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Stars and Stripes Drive-In Theatre
New Braunfels' Stars & Stripes Drive-In's owner said he's not been contacted by the Trump campaign.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on almost every aspect of life in the United States — including political rallies. But President Donald Trump's team has reportedly been at work considering possible workarounds. One idea floated involves holding rallies at drive-in theaters around the country.
According to The Daily Beast
, Trump's team plans to pitch the idea to the president as early as next week.
"President Trump is a great campaigner," Ed Brookover, a 2016 Trump advisor, told the outlet. "Finding new ways for him to connect directly with voters will be very beneficial to his campaign. Selecting drive-in theaters as a rally location makes perfect sense."
An old-timey drive-in theater would certainly match with Trump's "Make America Great Again" nostalgia. However, there are a number of issues with the plan, including the logistics of safely maintaining social distancing. Plus, there's the fact that drive-in theaters just can't hold as many people as the sports arenas Trump is used to filling.
San Antonio has experienced an upswing in interest in drive-in screenings during the pandemic, but its two of its available spots are essentially small pop-ups that likely wouldn't work for a sizable political rally.
The owner of New Braunfels' Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, the nearest full-size drive-in, said he hadn't been contracted by Trump campaign officials about staging such an event. That spot has capacity for around 1,000 cars.
The Trump campaign proposal follows recent drive-in concerts, including the EDM Drive-In electronic music festival, which took place in San Antonio this summer. A second installment of the fest is scheduled for October
.
This story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication. San Antonio Current contributor Kiko Martinez also added to this report.
