San Antonio may be a blue city, but these two ZIP codes are among the nation's biggest Trump donors

click to enlarge wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Arizona earlier this year.

The San Antonio area skews blue — a new poll shows Joe Biden with a 17-point lead among Bexar voters — but two local ZIP codes are among those with the biggest total donations to the Trump's campaign.Alamo Heights' 78209 ZIP boasted the 5th-largest combined donations to the president's reelection bid, while Boerne's 78006 ranked 39th in a new analysis of federal data by news site Stacker . No other San Antonio-area ZIP codes ranked among the top 50.Alamo Heights contributed a total of $346,681 to Trump during the current cycle via 1,373 individual donations. That puts the SA old-money bastion ahead of deep-red enclaves including Scottsdale, Arizona's 85255 (No. 6 on the list), The Villages, Florida's 32162 (No. 7) and Midland's 79795 (No. 10).Boerne — itself morphing from a quaint German village into a satellite Alamo Heights — ponied up $180,489 to the campaign via 1,516 donations. Only 18% of Boerne voted Democratic in the previous presidential election, according to's analysis.In order, the top-ranked donors to the Cheeto in Chief's 2020 campaign were Palm Beach, Florida's 33480; Houston's 77024; and Beverly Hills, California's 90210.