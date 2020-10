Unregistered and want to vote in November? Get off your ass, because October 5 is the deadline

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

If you want to go in here and exercise your democratic right, then register — and do it now.

Let's not mince words: November's election will be the most consequential of our lifetimes.If you're one of those procrastinators who wants to participate but hasn't yet gotten around to registering, the clock is running down, friend. We're talking seconds, not minutes, at this point.Mark this date on your calendar: Monday, October 5.That's the last day to either deliver your voter registration application by hand to the Bexar County Election Department or postmark your application if you want to participate in this election cycle.Need an application? Fill out this puppy online , print it, sign it and mail it or hand deliver it to:Bexar County Elections Department1103 S. Frio, Suite 100San Antonio TX 78207So, write a reminder on your hand, set an alert on your phone, tattoo it on your fucking knuckles — whatever it takes. Just do it and make sure your voice counts. Early voting begins Tuesday, October 13.Thanks. PSA over.