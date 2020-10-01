No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Unregistered and want to vote in November? Get off your ass, because October 5 is the deadline

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 9:33 AM

If you want to go in here and exercise your democratic right, then register — and do it now.
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • If you want to go in here and exercise your democratic right, then register — and do it now.
Let's not mince words: November's election will be the most consequential of our lifetimes.

If you're one of those procrastinators who wants to participate but hasn't yet gotten around to registering, the clock is running down, friend. We're talking seconds, not minutes, at this point.



Mark this date on your calendar: Monday, October 5.

That's the last day to either deliver your voter registration application by hand to the Bexar County Election Department or postmark your application if you want to participate in this election cycle.

Need an application? Fill out this puppy online, print it, sign it and mail it or hand deliver it to:

Bexar County Elections Department
1103 S. Frio, Suite 100
San Antonio TX 78207

So, write a reminder on your hand, set an alert on your phone, tattoo it on your fucking knuckles — whatever it takes. Just do it and make sure your voice counts. Early voting begins Tuesday, October 13.

Thanks. PSA over.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

