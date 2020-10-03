You can now rent a night in Hell on Airbnb

-
Airbnb
-
Hell actually looks quite cozy this time of year.
For three magical nights in October, you can be the mayor of Hell.
John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, Michigan, is listing a room in his small community in October. The "Mayor's Lair" is available for only three nights — Oct. 18, 21, and 24 — for the low price of $31 a night.
"I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone said in a statement. "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth — we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"
The listing includes a room with a "queen (of the damned) bed," a sitting area with coffee, a fire pit, an outdoor movie screen for watching scary movies, and pumpkins for carving. Guests can also dine at the Hell Hole Diner, play a game of Hell-themed mini golf, or explore local hiking trails.
According to a press release, Colone is following Airbnb's recommended health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The listing goes live at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at airbnb.com/hell
.
This story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.