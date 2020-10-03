No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 3, 2020

You can now rent a night in Hell on Airbnb

Posted By on Sat, Oct 3, 2020 at 11:58 AM

Hell actually looks quite cozy this time of year. - AIRBNB
  • Airbnb
  • Hell actually looks quite cozy this time of year.
For three magical nights in October, you can be the mayor of Hell. 

John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, Michigan, is listing a room in his small community in October. The "Mayor's Lair" is available for only three nights — Oct. 18, 21, and 24 — for the low price of $31 a night. 



"I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone said in a statement. "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth — we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!" 

The listing includes a room with a "queen (of the damned) bed," a sitting area with coffee, a fire pit, an outdoor movie screen for watching scary movies, and pumpkins for carving. Guests can also dine at the Hell Hole Diner, play a game of Hell-themed mini golf, or explore local hiking trails. 

According to a press release, Colone is following Airbnb's recommended health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The listing goes live at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at airbnb.com/hell.

This story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio may be a blue city, but these two ZIP codes are among the nation's biggest Trump donors Read More

  2. Rapper Lil Wayne name-drops San Antonio in new deluxe release of 2018 album Tha Carter V Read More

  3. Voting-rights groups sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over order limiting ballot drop-off locations Read More

  4. Texas ACLU criticizes the extensive law enforcement presence at George Floyd’s burial Read More

  5. Donald Trump Jr. event in Texas postponed after president tests positive for coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation