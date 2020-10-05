No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 5, 2020

San Antonio's Witte Museum now offering live distance learning programs

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM

click image TWITTER / WITTEMUSEUM
  • Twitter / WitteMuseum
New this fall, teachers can now bring the Witte Museum to their classrooms and students' homes.

Held live over Zoom, the museum's Distance Learning programming provides opportunities for local students "to connect and learn about nature, science and culture," according to the Witte's website. As with traditional in-person programming, a Witte Museum Educator will teach and guide students through various lessons and activities in their session.



Offerings include subjects ranging from human biology to the archeology to Texas geology for students K-12.

Standard programming consists of 45-minute lessons including a Q&A with the Witte Museum Educator and downloadable materials. Enhanced engagement programming provides hands-on activity kits and printed materials for each student. Both standard and enhanced programming are TEKS aligned.

Special programming options include Gallery Theater presentations, bringing studies to life through performance, and the program Connecting to Collections, in which students get a behind-the-scenes look at how Witte curators tell the stories of history.

Along with virtual programming, the Witte is still offering in-person programming at the Museum with modifications to adhere to city and CDC safety guidelines.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top aides want him investigated for bribery and other alleged crimes Read More

  2. John Hagee, pastor of San Antonio's Cornerstone Church, has tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. Gov. Abbott issues order allowing just one mail-in-ballot drop-off location per Texas county Read More

  4. Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale detained in Florida after threatening self harm Read More

  5. Immigration policies hang in the balance as U.S. Senate prepares for fight over Ginsburg's successor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation