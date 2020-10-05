San Antonio's Witte Museum now offering live distance learning programs

click image
New this fall, teachers can now bring the Witte Museum to their classrooms and students' homes.
Held live over Zoom, the museum's Distance Learning programming provides opportunities for local students "to connect and learn about nature, science and culture," according to the Witte's website
. As with traditional in-person programming, a Witte Museum Educator will teach and guide students through various lessons and activities in their session.
Offerings include subjects ranging from human biology to the archeology to Texas geology for students K-12.
Standard programming consists of 45-minute lessons including a Q&A with the Witte Museum Educator and downloadable materials. Enhanced engagement programming provides hands-on activity kits
and printed materials for each student. Both standard and enhanced programming are TEKS aligned.
Special programming options include Gallery Theater presentations, bringing studies to life through performance, and the program Connecting to Collections, in which students get a behind-the-scenes look at how Witte curators tell the stories of history.
Along with virtual programming, the Witte is still offering in-person programming
at the Museum with modifications to adhere to city and CDC safety guidelines.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.