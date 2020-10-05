No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 5, 2020

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a former aide to Texas AG Ken Paxton, calls on him to resign

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
"I've always said that in politics, your enemies can't hurt you, but your friends will kill you," former Texas governor Ann Richards once said.

Looks like that adage could be put to the test as Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces allegations from former staffers of bribery and other crimes.



U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, once a key Paxton aide, called on his former boss to resign after members of the AG's staff requested federal law enforcement officials look into his conduct.

"For the good of the people of Texas and the extraordinary public servants who serve at the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General Ken Paxton must resign," the GOP congressman said in a statement provided to the Texas Tribune. "The allegations of bribery, abuse of office, and other charges levied against him by at least 7 senior leaders of the Office of the Attorney General are more than troubling on the merits."

The request by Roy follows cautious statements by a pair of Paxton's key allies, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. 

"These allegations raise serious concerns," Abbott said Sunday in a written statement. "I will withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the news "obviously concerning" but added that he too would withhold further comment until after an investigation. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s top aides want him investigated for bribery and other alleged crimes Read More

  2. Gov. Abbott issues order allowing just one mail-in-ballot drop-off location per Texas county Read More

  3. Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale detained in Florida after threatening self harm Read More

  4. Immigration policies hang in the balance as U.S. Senate prepares for fight over Ginsburg's successor Read More

  5. No straight-ticket voting for Texas' 2020 election, federal appeals court says Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation