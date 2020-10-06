No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Texas police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in fatal shooting of Jonathan Price

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge Jonathan Price was fatally shot this weekend and Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the 31-year-old's death. - FACEBOOK / JONATHAN PRICE
  • Facebook / Jonathan Price
  • Jonathan Price was fatally shot this weekend and Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the 31-year-old's death.
Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was killed by police in North Texas, the Texas Rangers on Monday arrested the officer they say shot him, saying the officer’s actions did not seem “objectionably reasonable.”

Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is white, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Price, who was Black, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Wolfe City officials have declined to comment on the shooting outside of noting on Sunday that the Rangers were investigating the incident and the officer was on administrative leave pending the investigation.

As tensions in America continue to escalate over police brutality and systemic racism, Lucas’ arrest came relatively fast compared to other high-profile Texas police shootings that have resulted in officers facing criminal charges. Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own Dallas apartment after she said she mistook it for her own, was arrested three days after the shooting, but police who kill people are often not arrested unless a grand jury chooses to indict them.

But Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney in Dallas who is representing Price’s family, said in a Facebook post that the arrest didn’t happen quickly.

“It should [have] happened the day he murdered [Price]. John should still be here,” he wrote. “This did happen because this family fought for their son from the beginning and people worked hard both behind the scenes and in the public eye to make it happen.”

On Saturday night, police in the small town about 70 miles northeast of Dallas were called to a disturbance, according to DPS. Merritt said Price had seen a man assaulting a woman and intervened. When police arrived, Merritt said Price raised his hands and tried to explain what was happening. DPS said Lucas tried to detain Price, who “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.”

Lucas fired a taser at Price, then shot him, DPS said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” the agency's statement read.

Lucas was booked into the Hunt County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to Hunt County jail records.

Facebook has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. John Hagee, pastor of San Antonio's Cornerstone Church, has tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  2. Union chief testifies that San Antonio post office managers lied to congressman on fact-finding visit Read More

  3. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a former aide to Texas AG Ken Paxton, calls on him to resign Read More

  4. Analysis: Greg Abbott’s latest retreat comes at the expense of Texas voters Read More

  5. Texas House Democratic group set a fundraising record in the first six months of 2020. It doubled that total in three months. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation