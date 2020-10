San Antonio River Walk business district opens for kayakers for the first time in three decades

click image Instagram / adventureity

For the first time in 30 years, kayaking is allowed on the business district portion of San Antonio's River Walk, MySA reports Arguably the most photographed section of the famed River Walk, the business district is home to the hotels and restaurants that pepper the banks with brightly colored umbrellas and glowing patio lights. Previously off-limits to kayak enthusiasts, interested paddlers can now cruise the section on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings through the month of October.Go Rio Cruises, which operates the tourist boats that typically have reign over the waterway, are starting barge tours later than usual for the month, giving kayakers the hours between 8 a.m. and noon to paddle to their hearts' content.Through Mission Adventure Tours, adventurers can drop $50 to launch a rented kayak, complete with paddles and life jacket, for the two-hour, four-mile unguided route. Avid paddlers can bring their own kayak and life vest for a launch fee of $15, according to thereport.Tour reservations are available through the San Antonio River Walk Association website