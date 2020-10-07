No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

San Antonio home prices have increased twice as fast as local wages, study shows

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge IN YOUR EYES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • In Your Eyes Photography
As if anyone needed further evidence of a local housing affordability crisis, a new study found that home prices in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area rose at double the speed of wages over the past five years.

The average price for a house in San Antonio grew by 32.2% during that time, compared to an average 16.1% increase in wages, according to an analysis by the website Construction Coverage. Researchers crunched numbers from Zillow and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for their findings.



Of course, that's shitty news if you'd one day like to own a place in the Alamo City, but other metros have it worse, according to the study. Far worse.

Housing prices in the Las Vegas area grew 6.8 times faster than incomes over the past five years, making it the U.S. metro with the largest such ratio, researchers found.

San Antonio also lagged behind Texas neighbors including the Dallas-Fort Worth area (where housing grew 3.7 times faster), Houston (2.7 times faster) and Austin (2.5 times faster).

Indeed, San Antonio only ranked 34th on Construction Coverage's list of all U.S. metros with at least 100,000 residents. The increase in home prices has outpaced income growth in nearly 90 percent of the urban areas on its list.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. At Trump's demand, feds may spend tens of millions of dollars painting Texas border wall black Read More

  2. Biden campaign to spend $6 million on Texas campaign ads, more than any Democratic presidential nominee in decades Read More

  3. Locked in a tough race, Sen. John Cornyn tries to put on a moderate face. Don't buy it, critics say. Read More

  4. John Hagee, pastor of San Antonio's Cornerstone Church, has tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  5. Corruption allegations plagued Texas AG Ken Paxton long before staffers' call for an investigation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation