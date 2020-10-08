Thursday, October 8, 2020
Port Aransas closes to vehicular traffic from Thursday to Saturday due to Hurricane Delta
By Emily DiTomasso
on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM
With Hurricane Delta closing in, Port Aransas will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 9 a.m. on Saturday, MySA reports
The National Hurricane Center has classified Delta as a category 2 storm with 100 mph winds, and it's expected to strengthen as it moves up the Gulf Coast.
According to the Weather Channel
, the NHC has issued a hurricane warning for High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, which includes Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas.
