San Antonio Metro Health offers Halloween COVID-19 safety guidelines

During the city's COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, San Antonio Metro Health released recommendations for households hoping to trick-or-treat or pass out candy on Halloween this year.The guidance was released as the cumulative number of cases for San Antonio nears 60,000 with a current average of 156 daily cases Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others, to use hand sanitizer often, and to only accept pre-packaged snacks and candy. Metro Health acknowledged that costume masks are not protective from viruses and therefore should be worn along with adequate face coverings.Households looking to pass out treats should do so in a distanced manner away from their doorstep and should wash hands often when preparing goodie bags. If any members of the household are sick, it is advised that no members of the residence participate in handing out candy.“If we continue working together to stop the spread of COVID-19, our community will be able to safely enjoy Halloween and other holidays later this year. Make the right decisions now to do what’s best for your health and the health of others. Our frontline workers, teachers, students and most vulnerable residents are counting on you,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement More information can be found at covid19.sanantonio.gov/Halloween