Thursday, October 8, 2020

San Antonio Metro Health offers Halloween COVID-19 safety guidelines

Thursday, October 8, 2020

click to enlarge PEXELS / THIRDMAN
  • Pexels / Thirdman
During the city's COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, San Antonio Metro Health released recommendations for households hoping to trick-or-treat or pass out candy on Halloween this year.

The guidance was released as the cumulative number of cases for San Antonio nears 60,000 with a current average of 156 daily cases.



Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from others, to use hand sanitizer often, and to only accept pre-packaged snacks and candy. Metro Health acknowledged that costume masks are not protective from viruses and therefore should be worn along with adequate face coverings.

Households looking to pass out treats should do so in a distanced manner away from their doorstep and should wash hands often when preparing goodie bags. If any members of the household are sick, it is advised that no members of the residence participate in handing out candy.

“If we continue working together to stop the spread of COVID-19, our community will be able to safely enjoy Halloween and other holidays later this year. Make the right decisions now to do what’s best for your health and the health of others. Our frontline workers, teachers, students and most vulnerable residents are counting on you,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement.

More information can be found at covid19.sanantonio.gov/Halloween.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

