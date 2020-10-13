San Antonio extends free COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic individuals this week
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM
Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Navy
A medical technician swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site.
The City of San Antonio is offering free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents in Bexar County this week, KSAT reports
A partnership between BioBridge Global and Community Labs has allowed the city to expand its testing capabilities. Before now, residents were required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been looking at ways to bring FDA-approved, asymptomatic testing to our City’s test sites and I’m so pleased to partner with Community Labs to make this a reality,” Assistant City Manager and Interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger told the news station.
The free testing will be available at the Ramirez Community Center and Cuellar Community Center from Tuesday, October 13 to Friday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments will be will be on a first come, first served basis, so plan accordingly.
Individuals with or without symptoms will be able to obtain nasal PCR tests to determine if they have contracted COVID-19. The less invasive nasal PCR tests have been approved by the FDA for testing of asymptomatic individuals.
