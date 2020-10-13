No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

San Antonio extends free COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic individuals this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge A medical technician swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. NAVY
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Navy
  • A medical technician swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site.
The City of San Antonio is offering free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents in Bexar County this week, KSAT reports.

A partnership between BioBridge Global and Community Labs has allowed the city to expand its testing capabilities. Before now, residents were required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.



“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been looking at ways to bring FDA-approved, asymptomatic testing to our City’s test sites and I’m so pleased to partner with Community Labs to make this a reality,” Assistant City Manager and Interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger told the news station.

The free testing will be available at the Ramirez Community Center and Cuellar Community Center from Tuesday, October 13 to Friday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Appointments will be will be on a first come, first served basis, so plan accordingly.

Individuals with or without symptoms will be able to obtain nasal PCR tests to determine if they have contracted COVID-19. The less invasive nasal PCR tests have been approved by the FDA for testing of asymptomatic individuals.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Polls open for early voting in Bexar County Tuesday — here's how to vote safely in person Read More

  2. Democrats seek to undo San Antonio Senate slip-up Read More

  3. Laredo campus quarantine fight shows municipalities’ tension with Texas officials during pandemic Read More

  4. Glitter Political: MJ Hegar is a mama bear on a mission to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn Read More

  5. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hired an inexperienced lawyer to investigate claims by his political donor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation