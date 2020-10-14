Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Care.com and Armed Services YMCA offering free childcare to San Antonio parents on Election Day
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Care.com
and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) will offer free childcare to parents on Election Day at two San Antonio locations.
Registration is open via the ASYMCA website
, where parents can reserve a free four-hour spot for their kiddos paid for by Care.com, a company that helps families locate childcare.
After registering and reserving a time slot, parents can drop their kids off at their designated ASYMCA location — either the Mays Family YMCA at Potranco
or Thousand Oaks Family YMCA
in Northeast San Antonio — and head to the polls to vote on November 3.
Parents will need to show identification upon arrival, and all participants must pre-register online to comply with COVID-19 occupancy restrictions.
