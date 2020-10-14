No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Care.com and Armed Services YMCA offering free childcare to San Antonio parents on Election Day

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click image PEXELS / PIXABAY
  • Pexels / Pixabay
Care.com and the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) will offer free childcare to parents on Election Day at two San Antonio locations.

Registration is open via the ASYMCA website, where parents can reserve a free four-hour spot for their kiddos paid for by Care.com, a company that helps families locate childcare.



After registering and reserving a time slot, parents can drop their kids off at their designated ASYMCA location — either the Mays Family YMCA at Potranco or Thousand Oaks Family YMCA in Northeast San Antonio — and head to the polls to vote on November 3.

Parents will need to show identification upon arrival, and all participants must pre-register online to comply with COVID-19 occupancy restrictions.

