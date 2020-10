San Antonio voters can learn about state and district judge candidates in Thursday online forum

Flickr Creative Commons / Brian Turner

With the high-stakes presidential election consuming so much bandwidth, it's been easy to forget that San Antonio voters are also picking a raft of state and district court judges in November.The winners of those contests will help determine the course of criminal justice reform, how laws are interpreted and how future elections are carried out.Important stuff, in other words.For those wanting a deeper dive before heading to the ballot box, the 2020 Judicial Candidate Forum will take place Thursday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will included candidates in 11 races, including those vying for three slots on the Texas Supreme Court.The forum is co-hosted by the San Antonio Bar Association Medical Legal Liaison Committee and the Bexar County Women's Bar. It's sponsored by Texas Medical Legal Consultants and Meritz Reddy Law Firm.You can watch it right here, thanks to community journalism site NOWCastSA