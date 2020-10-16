John Cornyn retweets two-year-old pic of Democratic lawmakers, asks why they're not wearing masks

Hi John, this picture was taken well before the pandemic.— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) October 14, 2020
Also, I look forward to you calling out President Trump for not wearing a mask next time. https://t.co/aMDG5v4gAw
⚠️Mask misinformation—TX Senator John Cornyn tweets a misleading photo about Dems not wearing masks. It was a photo from 2018. This is the kinda of disgusting mask fake info that is ruining pandemic response. C’mon @JohnCornyn—you follow my account, so show some decency. #COVID19 https://t.co/E0OM3P4XNr— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 14, 2020
Thanks for clarifying https://t.co/DzUkfQsPIO— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 14, 2020
