Friday, October 16, 2020

John Cornyn retweets two-year-old pic of Democratic lawmakers, asks why they're not wearing masks

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge "Thanks for clarifying." Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • "Thanks for clarifying." Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
Despite U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's love of Twitter, he sure does have a hard time figuring how to use the platform for his political benefit.

Case in point: the Texas Republican this week shared a photo of three Democratic Senators huddled together and questioned why they weren't wearing masks. Problem was, the snap was from 2018 — a couple years before COVID-19 made face coverings 2020's fashion must-have.



Cornyn retweeted the image Wednesday after it was shared by QAnon conspiracy theorist Mary Ann Mendoza, who demanded to know "What's missing in this photo?" The image shows Democratic U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Cory Booker and Sheldon Whitehouse as they conferred during confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to a report from The Hill.

"Masks?" Cornyn responded pithily in a tweet that appears to have been taken down amid an avalanche of bruising responses. Multiple people, including a colleague and a leading epidemiologist whom Cornyn follows, accused Cornyn of spreading disinformation.


To his credit, Cornyn eventually responded "Thanks for clarifying" after PBS NewsHour corespondent Lisa Desjardins called out the image in a tweeted "misinformation alert." She linked to its original source, which clearly states it was taken in 2018.


Oops!

Those who follow Cornyn's Twitter antics know this isn't the first time he's earned a flame session for trying to get snarky about the coronavirus.

Cornyn, who's facing Democrat MJ Hegar in the November election, won a bevy of online abuse this spring for tweeting a dad joke about the then-worsening coronavirus pandemic and making a visual pun with a bottle of Corona beer.

