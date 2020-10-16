No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 16, 2020

San Antonio Express-News pulls endorsement of Commissioners Court Candidate DeBerry

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge Trish DeBerry - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Trish DeBerry
The San Antonio Express-News has taken an unusual step weeks before an election and reversed an earlier endorsement of Bexar County Commissioners Court candidate Trish DeBerry, citing potential conflicts of interest.

DeBerry, a Republican who heads the DeBerry Group public relations agency, reportedly told the daily during a summer runoff to represent Precinct 3 on the court that her contracts with public-sector entities were set to expire. Most of her work was for private companies, she said.



However, the E-N reported Wednesday that DeBerry's company has renewed contracts with San Antonio Water System and the Brooks project, which is overseen by the Brooks Development Authority.

"There’s no conflict of interest with the county," DeBerry told E-N journalist Brian Chasnoff in defense of the renewal. "The county has no oversight or funding of SAWS."

Even so, the daily has reversed the endorsement, throwing it instead to attorney Christine Hortick, a Democrat running for the traditionally Republican seat on the court. "She would make a fine county commissioner," the paper opines.

Stay tuned for what could become an unpredictable election for once reliably Republican Precinct 3.

