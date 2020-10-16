Women’s March of Central Texas to hold ‘March. Vote. Dissent.’ event in San Antonio this weekend

click image
-
Instagram / bonvoyagesadie
-
Pre-COVID protestors at a Women's March in Dallas.
The Women’s March of Central Texas will hold a 'March. Vote. Dissent' event this weekend, encouraging San Antonio women to join others across the country to march, vote and dissent ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.
“We are joining together as women from all walks of life to vote in record numbers and say with a unified voice: ‘This is what democracy looks like,’” Tahira Mammen, Director for the Women's March of Central Texas, said in a release. “We have suffered through this season of crises, but we are resolved to build a better future for this community. We are rising up here in the Alamo City to take our power back.”
The march — one of over 350 happening concurrently across the nation — will begin in Travis Park, at 301 E. Travis St., at 10 a.m. on October 17.
The event is sponsored by a national coalition that includes organizations such as Women’s March Win, Coalition of Labor Union Women, MomsRising, National Women's Law Center, Planned Parenthood Votes and She the People.
Those who would like to participate can RSVP at the Women’s March of Central Texas website
.
