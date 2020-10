National Democratic super PAC will double spending to $12 million to help flip the Texas House

click to enlarge Flickr / Ed Schipul

National Democratic super PAC Forward Majority is boosting its spending to $12 million this election cycle to help turn the Texas House of Representatives blue, the Texas Tribune reports In September, Forward Majority unveiled plans to spend $6.2 million to flip 18 Republican-held seats in the Texas House. The group is now pledging to double that amount to take back the chamber before the 2021 redistricting process.Democrats need to win nine seats this cycle to claim a majority in the body, something the party hasn't held since 2001. Democrats won a total of 12 seats during the 2018 midterms, which they'll also need to defend."Republicans are hemorrhaging millions on Texas state house races because they know their majority is in grave jeopardy and that this is the most important state in the country for redistricting," Forward Majority spokesperson Ben Wexler-Waite said in a statement supplied to the