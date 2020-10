A third of Bexar County's registered voters have already cast their ballots during early voting

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

Voters line up outside of the Lion's Field voting site early this week.

As of Wednesday, 396,969 people have voted in Bexar County, meaning roughly a third of its 1.2 million registered voters has already cast a ballot in the November general election.Of the total, 288,460 cast ballots in person by the end of the day Tuesday. The department has also received 108,509 mail-in ballots as of midmorning Wednesday.Of the 108,509 mail-in ballots Bexar County Elections Department has sent out since the start of this election cycle, 58% have already been returned.“That’s unheard of at the start of early voting,” Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said at a press conference this week.Through Tuesday night,29% of registered voters have cast their ballots in Texas' 10 largest counties, according to an analysis by the Texas Tribune