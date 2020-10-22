Star Wars stormtrooper spotted in New Braunfels urging motorists to vote

click image Instagram / childsplaygames

Even the Empire's foot soldiers are getting into the voting spirit this year.

On Monday, motorists commuting through New Braunfels spotted a stormtrooper — clad, of course, in the white armor made famous in the original Star Wars trilogy — who held a sign reading, "Go vote you rebel scum."

You know, just a storm trooper in New Braunfels. Posted by William Finch on Monday, October 19, 2020

The stormtrooper posted up near an underpass as the second week of early voting commenced in Texas. Much like Bexar County, New Braunfels' Comal County has seen high voter turnout and long lines.

Though stormtroopers are infamous for their tendency to miss, we have to admit that this one's point is right on target.

