No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Star Wars stormtrooper spotted in New Braunfels urging motorists to vote

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHILDSPLAYGAMES
  • Instagram / childsplaygames

Even the Empire's foot soldiers are getting into the voting spirit this year.

On Monday, motorists commuting through New Braunfels spotted a stormtrooper — clad, of course, in the white armor made famous in the original Star Wars trilogy — who held a sign reading, "Go vote you rebel scum."

You know, just a storm trooper in New Braunfels.

Posted by William Finch on Monday, October 19, 2020

The stormtrooper posted up near an underpass as the second week of early voting commenced in Texas. Much like Bexar County, New Braunfels' Comal County has seen high voter turnout and long lines.

Though stormtroopers are infamous for their tendency to miss, we have to admit that this one's point is right on target.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Republicans blast Trump on conference call, urge GOP voters to cast ballots for Joe Biden Read More

  2. Faced with an election loss, Trump will sow doubt about the truth. We can’t let that happen. Read More

  3. A third of Bexar County's registered voters have already cast their ballots during early voting Read More

  4. Top aide in Texas attorney general's office terminated after accusing Ken Paxton of bribery Read More

  5. While San Antonio's COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau, Texas' numbers are rising once again Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation