After John Cornyn runs ad blasting rival MJ Hegar for cursing, she responds with some choice words

Amid a new round of attack ads in his tight U.S. Senate race, John Cornyn, R-Texas, has released a spot criticizing Democratic opponent MJ Hegar for cursing on the campaign trail.

Ooh, burn!

The 30-second video features Hegar dropping "fuck," "shit" and other choice words during speeches, all politely censored by a buzzer so no one of weak constitution passes out. It then cuts to a clip of a masked Cornyn sedately nodding along as a blonde woman with pink highlights speaks to him.

Cornyn knows how to “treat people with respect" and has "cut through the rancor," a female narrator says, attempting to draw contrast to potty-mouthed Hegar, a decorated Air Force helicopter pilot.

The Democrat's swift Twitter response to the ad makes it clear she doesn't give a steaming shit about Cornyn's prudish new line of attack.

"It's a damn shame you've spent so long in DC you forgot what regular Texans sound like," she tweeted. "So we're gonna send your ass home!"

Here's another ad for you, John!



You're a sell-out, and Texans see through your bullshit.

We're mad as hell that you tried to gut our health care.

It's a damn shame you've spent so long in DC you forgot what regular Texans sound like.



So we're gonna send your ass home! https://t.co/fFWvBLb6Sd — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) October 22, 2020

