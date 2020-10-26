Monday, October 26, 2020
Pre-K 4 SA closes East Education Center after 4 staffers and a student test positive for COVID-19
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 8:53 AM
click to enlarge
The Pre-K 4 SA East Education Center has closed after four staff members and one child who were at the school last week tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said they have disinfected the building, conducted contact tracing and identified those who need to quarantine. Students will transition to remote learning this week.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Pre-K 4 SA East Education center and transitioning all classes to remote learning effective Monday October 26,” Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray said in a statement.
All staff members were tested Sunday and should expect their results Monday, according to the school. Students who were in classrooms with a staff member who tested positive will be tested Monday.
In addition, Metro Health will review current protocols at all Pre-K 4 SA education centers.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Pre-K 4 SA, East Education Center, San Antonio, schools, school closures, Sarah Baray, COVID-19, COVID 19, pandemic, coronavirus, Corona virus, infections, staff tested positive, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.