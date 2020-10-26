Pre-K 4 SA closes East Education Center after 4 staffers and a student test positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge Instagram / Pre-K 4 SA

The Pre-K 4 SA East Education Center has closed after four staff members and one child who were at the school last week tested positive for COVID-19.School officials said they have disinfected the building, conducted contact tracing and identified those who need to quarantine. Students will transition to remote learning this week.“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the Pre-K 4 SA East Education center and transitioning all classes to remote learning effective Monday October 26,” Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray said in a statement.All staff members were tested Sunday and should expect their results Monday, according to the school. Students who were in classrooms with a staff member who tested positive will be tested Monday.In addition, Metro Health will review current protocols at all Pre-K 4 SA education centers.