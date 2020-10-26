No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, October 26, 2020

San Antonio Pets Alive! is holding a virtual silent auction to raise funds to care for homeless animals

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 2:59 PM

San Antonio Pets Alive! is holding a virtual silent auction to raise money for its mission of ending the euthanasia of at-risk animals.

Like many nonprofits, SAPA! relies on fundraisers to support its work. However, the pandemic forced the cancellation of all the group's 2020 events, resulting in some $200,000 in lost revenue.



SAPA!'s solution is to stage Race for the Paws, a virtual auction with loads of goodies for four-legged and human friends alike. Among the items up for bid are a one-night stay at the La Cantera Resort King Villas, a weekend retreat at Lucy's Doggie Daycare and Spa and a private wine class for 20 friends.

The auction is currently live on the SAPA! website and will run through October 31.

