San Antonio Pets Alive! is holding a virtual silent auction to raise funds to care for homeless animals
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 2:59 PM
San Antonio Pets Alive!
is holding a virtual silent auction to raise money for its mission of ending the euthanasia of at-risk animals.
Like many nonprofits, SAPA! relies on fundraisers to support its work. However, the pandemic forced the cancellation of all the group's 2020 events, resulting in some $200,000 in lost revenue.
SAPA!'s solution is to stage Race for the Paws, a virtual auction with loads of goodies for four-legged and human friends alike. Among the items up for bid are a one-night stay at the La Cantera Resort King Villas, a weekend retreat at Lucy's Doggie Daycare and Spa and a private wine class for 20 friends.
The auction is currently live
on the SAPA! website and will run through October 31.
