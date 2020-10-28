No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Texas AG Ken Paxton shares clip by right-wing group allegedly showing San Antonio voter fraud

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Scandal-mired Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has shared a video by a controversial right-wing activist group purporting to show election fraud in San Antonio.

The heavily edited clip by Project Veritas, an activist outfit with ties to President Donald Trump, claims to show a campaign employee in the Alamo City engaging in and discussing unlawful tactics to influence voters. The group, run by James O’Keefe, has a history of releasing dubious “sting" video targeting liberals.



"What’s shown in the video is shocking and should alarm all Texans who care about election integrity," Paxton said in an email sent from his official account Tuesday evening. "We are aggressively investigating the serious allegations and potential crimes that Project Veritas’s documentary audio and video recordings shed light on today."

The email urges people "involved with or aware of the alleged election fraud shown in the recording" to cooperate with the probe.

Stanford University researchers recently detailed Project Veritas' efforts to assemble a disinformation campaign around the 2020 election to aid Trump. What's more, a New Republic story from August alleges that an insider in Paxton's office helped strategize with the group.

Paxton has been a significant roadblock against expanding mail-in voting during the current election cycle. In May, he threatened to prosecute any local elections officials who advise voters who normally wouldn't qualify for a mail-in ballot that they may submit one amid the pandemic.

"Ken Paxton is once again using baseless allegations to support his ill-conceived Election Integrity Unit to sow distrust in our election and intimidate voters with threat of prosecution," former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, co-chair of Texas Right to Vote, said in an emailed statement. "This is clearly a politically motivated attack in coordination with a right-wing group hoping to manufacture chaos in the last week of the election."

The video and Paxton's narrative both tie in with Trump's repeated and unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud should give people reason to doubt next month's election results, said Cal Jillson, a Southern Methodist University political scientist.

"It's the nature of our politics right now, particularly on the right and among conspiracy theorists — which I believe our attorney general is — to latch onto these kinds of things," Jillson said.

Paxton, who doubles as a co-chair of Lawyers for Trump, has been under indictment for securities fraud for years. He's also made recent headlines after a mutiny of top aides who have accused him of illegal activities, including bribery and abuse of power.

Paxton shared Project Veritas' clip as he looks to deflect from the snowballing scandal, Jillson points out. This week, Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush hinted that he might run against Paxton in 2022, and Jillson theorizes that other GOPers are likely to mount challenges.

"Paxton has every reason in the world to want to change the subject right now," he said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Deaf voters reliant on sign language report inadequate access to the polls in Bexar County Read More

  2. San Antonio mayor, Bexar County judge bristle at plan to send Texas Guard troops here post-election Read More

  3. Texas Republicans blast Trump on conference call, urge GOP voters to cast ballots for Joe Biden Read More

  4. As COVID-19 infections rise, Bexar County officials warn that risk level has shifted to 'moderate' Read More

  5. Records show Trump’s border wall is costing taxpayers billions more than initial contracts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation