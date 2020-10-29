No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

After backing away from Trump in media interview, Cornyn and ally sing a different tune on the road

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge John Cornyn (left) and Rick Perry (center) converse in the senator's campaign bus on the way to College Station. - TWITTER / @TEAMCORNYN
  • Twitter / @TeamCornyn
  • John Cornyn (left) and Rick Perry (center) converse in the senator's campaign bus on the way to College Station.
John Cornyn and his surrogates might want to get this "am-I-with-Trump-or-am-I-distancing-myself-from-him?" thing sorted before he takes his current campaign road trip much further.

Facing a tougher-than-expected reelection fight, Cornyn last month joined the gaggle of GOP lawmakers now backing away from Trump, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram editorial board that he disagreed with the president on many issues. However, he said he's done that privately rather than in public.



Now, enter former Texas governor Rick Perry, who appeared at Cornyn's rally Wednesday in College Station. Warming up the crowd, Perry said the three-term senator plans to "stand with President Trump," the Texas Tribune reports.

Was that another Perry "oops" moment, or was the one-time Trump energy secretary on message with Cornyn?

Looks like it may have been the latter. During his time at the mic, Cornyn declared Trump more qualified to deal with the COVID-19 crisis than rival Joe Biden, according to the Tribune.

The appearance was part of a home-stretch statewide bus tour for Cornyn. We'll see how the senator's message on Trump varies stop to stop — or as new poll numbers in his race against Democrat MJ Hegar come in.

