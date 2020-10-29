All seven whistleblowers who asked for probe of Texas AG Ken Paxton have now left their jobs

click to enlarge
-
Twitter / @KenPaxtonTX
-
Ken Paxton, shown here with President Donald Trump, is co-chair of the Lawyers for Trump coalition.
For those keeping score at home, it now stands at seven out of seven.
The last of the seven key aides who asked for a criminal investigation of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
for allegations of bribery and abuse of office has now resigned. Two others had already turned in their papers, two more were fired and an additional two were placed on leave since the scandal surfaced this fall.
The latest departure, Deputy First Assistant Attorney General Ryan Bangert, told the Texas Tribune
he resigned Wednesday. The AG's office didn't respond to a request for comment by the news site.
Several weeks ago, Bangert and six other top Paxton aides requested that law enforcement officials look into their boss, saying they had cause to believe he'd used his office to further the interests of Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, a major political donor.
Paxton, who's separately under indictment for securities fraud
, has dismissed the aides' allegations as lies spread by "rogue" employees.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.