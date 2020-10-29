No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 29, 2020

San Antonio ranks as the 7th worst U.S. city for allergies — but it's even worse in the fall

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ANDREA PIACQUADIO
  • Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
We're back with your twice-yearly reminder that San Antonio can be a punishing place to live for those of us with allergies.

This time, the reminder comes from air filter company Filterbuy, which analyzed data from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and ranked the Alamo City as the 7th-suckiest big U.S. city for allergy sufferers.



The study's rankings were based on pollen counts, allergy medicine use and the number of allergists in the area. Richmond, Virginia, topped the list, while McAllen was the only other Texas city to crack the top 15, landing ahead of us at No. 5.

If you've been feeling especially lousy the past few weeks, that may be because the data show that, despite San Antonio's 7th-highest finish, it actually ranks No. 4 when it comes to fall seasonal allergies. Fuck you very much, molds and ragweed.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Deaf voters reliant on sign language report inadequate access to the polls in Bexar County Read More

  2. Texas AG Ken Paxton shares clip by right-wing group allegedly showing San Antonio voter fraud Read More

  3. Texas Republicans blast Trump on conference call, urge GOP voters to cast ballots for Joe Biden Read More

  4. Records show Trump’s border wall is costing taxpayers billions more than initial contracts Read More

  5. Teachers unions blast TV ad questioning their support of Texas House hopeful Celina Montoya Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation