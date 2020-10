San Antonio ranks as the 7th worst U.S. city for allergies — but it's even worse in the fall

click to enlarge Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

We're back with your twice-yearly reminder that San Antonio can be a punishing place to live for those of us with allergies.This time, the reminder comes from air filter company Filterbuy, which analyzed data from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and ranked the Alamo City as the 7th-suckiest big U.S. city for allergy sufferers.The study's rankings were based on pollen counts, allergy medicine use and the number of allergists in the area. Richmond, Virginia, topped the list, while McAllen was the only other Texas city to crack the top 15, landing ahead of us at No. 5.If you've been feeling especially lousy the past few weeks, that may be because the data show that, despite San Antonio's 7th-highest finish, it actually ranks No. 4 when it comes to fall seasonal allergies. Fuck you very much, molds and ragweed.