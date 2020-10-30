San Antonio bans retail sale of dogs and cats from breeders
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 10:50 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Unsplash / Hermes Rivera
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to ban the sale of dogs and cats from breeders at pet stores within city limits.
Starting January 1, 2021, local retailers can only obtain animals from local shelters and certified rescue organizations.
"Puppy mills and unscrupulous breeders are all about maximizing the bottom line — bigger and bigger litters with little to no concern for their health," Animal Care Services (ACS) Director Heber Lefgren said in a news release
.
"This innovative approach puts some much-needed transparency into the process for prospective pet owners while also ensuring animals are being treated humanely."
According to a KSAT report
, the new ordinance will only affect three San Antonio retailers: Petland, Puppyland and Royal Pet Palace. Owners of the first two stores spoke in opposition to the ordinance at Thursday's meeting.
"You have it to where you have good breeders and bad breeders. We understand that," Petland owner Jaime Trueba said at the meeting. "But obviously, we’re working our best to get nothing but the good breeders. And what they’re saying is that everything’s bad across the board."
Yesterday's vote also added policy updates to the city's Chapter 5 animal ordinance that include enhanced housing requirements for livestock allowed in the city limits, a ban on "open feeding" of cats and changes to the city's aggressive dog law to clarify owner requirements and give ACS the authority to increase restrictions depending on the severity of the case.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, pet sale ban, breeders, adopt don't shop, dogs, cats, pet stores, COSA, City Council, pet adoption, pet rescue, Petland, Puppyland, Royal Pet Palace, open feeding, aggressive dog law, livestock housing requirements, ACS, animal care services, rescue organizations, Jaime Trueba, Heber Lefgren, pet retail, Image