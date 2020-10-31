No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Feds bust San Antonio member of the Boogaloo Bois extremist group on weapons charge

Posted By on Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Federal authorities arrested a San Antonio man who describes himself as a member of right-wing extremist group the Boogaloo Bois on a weapons charge, the Justice Department said Friday.

The FBI took Cameron Emerson Casey Rankin, 21, into custody at his home, where they found a semi-automatic rifle while executing a search warrant, according to a news release. Because Rankin was previously committed to a mental institution, he faces one charge of being prohibited person in possession of a firearm, authorities said.



Rankin remains in federal custody, according to the Justice Department.

The arrest comes a week after the feds charged Boerne resident Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, of crossing state lines to incite a riot during the Minneapolis protests that followed the police slaying of George Floyd. Authorities also described Hunter as member of the Boogaloo Bois.

The Boogaloo Bois is a loosely coordinated organization that seeks to incite a second civil war. Some members of the group are white supremacists who believe that conflict will be a race war.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

