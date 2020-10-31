Progressive groups unfurl anti-John Cornyn banner along San Antonio River Walk

click to enlarge
Hanging a banner on the River Walk may have gotten more visibility pre-COVID-19, but a couple of progressive groups still hope the gesture sends San Antonio voters a message about U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Progress Texas and San Antonio's Indivisible chapter hung a banner Friday evening calling out the three-term Republican incumbent for his part in rushing through the Senate confirmation of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before the November election.
Previously, Cornyn balked at holding a hearing
for Merrick Garland, whom President Obama nominated to the court months before the 2016 election.
"Cornyn, along with his fellow Senate Republicans, rushed Barrett’s confirmation process and voted to confirm a justice who’s hostile to our rights," Progress Texas said in a tweet showing off the Rive Walk banner. "All the while, they could’ve been working to pass COVID relief for millions of struggling Americans."
Cornyn is running against Democrat MJ Hegar, a decorated Air Force helicopter pilot, in a contest that's turning out to be the toughest and priciest reelection fight of his political career.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.