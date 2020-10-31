No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Progressive groups unfurl anti-John Cornyn banner along San Antonio River Walk

Posted By on Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at 9:14 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @CURBEDCHICAGO
  • Twitter / @curbedchicago
Hanging a banner on the River Walk may have gotten more visibility pre-COVID-19, but a couple of progressive groups still hope the gesture sends San Antonio voters a message about U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

Progress Texas and San Antonio's Indivisible chapter hung a banner Friday evening calling out the three-term Republican incumbent for his part in rushing through the Senate confirmation of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before the November election.



Previously, Cornyn balked at holding a hearing for Merrick Garland, whom President Obama nominated to the court months before the 2016 election.

"Cornyn, along with his fellow Senate Republicans, rushed Barrett’s confirmation process and voted to confirm a justice who’s hostile to our rights," Progress Texas said in a tweet showing off the Rive Walk banner. "All the while, they could’ve been working to pass COVID relief for millions of struggling Americans."

Cornyn is running against Democrat MJ Hegar, a decorated Air Force helicopter pilot, in a contest that's turning out to be the toughest and priciest reelection fight of his political career.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. In new pro-Biden ad, San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich says 'our democracy is at stake' Read More

  2. San Antonio bans retail sale of dogs and cats from breeders Read More

  3. For nearly 3 million disabled Texans, voting this year is even harder Read More

  4. Eva Longoria is famous for her acting, but she’s increasingly recognized as a political player in Texas and beyond Read More

  5. San Antonio ranks as the 7th worst U.S. city for allergies — but it's even worse in the fall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation