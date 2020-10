Progressive groups unfurl anti-John Cornyn banner along San Antonio River Walk

click to enlarge Twitter / @curbedchicago

Hanging a banner on the River Walk may have gotten more visibility pre-COVID-19, but a couple of progressive groups still hope the gesture sends San Antonio voters a message about U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.Progress Texas and San Antonio's Indivisible chapter hung a banner Friday evening calling out the three-term Republican incumbent for his part in rushing through the Senate confirmation of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before the November election.Previously, Cornyn balked at holding a hearing for Merrick Garland, whom President Obama nominated to the court months before the 2016 election."Cornyn, along with his fellow Senate Republicans, rushed Barrett’s confirmation process and voted to confirm a justice who’s hostile to our rights," Progress Texas said in a tweet showing off the Rive Walk banner. "All the while, they could’ve been working to pass COVID relief for millions of struggling Americans."Cornyn is running against Democrat MJ Hegar, a decorated Air Force helicopter pilot, in a contest that's turning out to be the toughest and priciest reelection fight of his political career.