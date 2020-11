Lengthy rescue of riders stuck on rollercoaster at Sea World San Antonio caught on drone video

click image Twitter / SeaWorldTexas

A photo of SeaWorld's Wave Breaker: Rescue Coaster taken just prior to its opening in 2017.

SAFD UNITS RESPONDING TO 10500 SEA WORLD FOR A TECHNICAL RESQ ON TAC17 . CROSS ST: N ELLISON DR/DEAD END OUTDOOR EVENT FACILITIES — 🔥 SAFDᴀʟᴇʀᴛ (@safdalert) November 1, 2020

VIDEO: It took San Antonio fire crews more than three hours to rescue these people stuck on the Wave Breaker: Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld. No thank you. pic.twitter.com/zpi8wdGD25 — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) November 2, 2020

If the pandemic isn't enough to keep the faint of heart away from theme parks, a recent incident on a SeaWorld ride might be.On Sunday afternoon, guests got stuck on a rollercoaster at the amusement park, KSAT reports . The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the park to aid in a technical rescue at around 1 p.m., according to a tweet by @SAFDalert NEWS4SA reporter Robert Price tweeted drone video of the ensuing rescue, which he said took place on the ironically named Wave Breaker: Rescue Coaster. The clip shows firefighters using a high-extension ladder to safely retrieve the riders.It took crews more than three hours to complete the rescue, according to Price."Yesterday at 12:51pm the Wave Breaker roller coaster stopped during the ride. Thirteen guests were onboard," SeaWorld said in a statement provided to KSAT on Monday."Consistent with our established safety protocols we worked with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely evacuate all guests on the ride," the statement continued. "We apologize for the guest inconvenience. The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority."