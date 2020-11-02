No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 2, 2020

Lengthy rescue of riders stuck on rollercoaster at Sea World San Antonio caught on drone video

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM

click image A photo of SeaWorld's Wave Breaker: Rescue Coaster taken just prior to its opening in 2017. - TWITTER / SEAWORLDTEXAS
  • Twitter / SeaWorldTexas
  • A photo of SeaWorld's Wave Breaker: Rescue Coaster taken just prior to its opening in 2017.
If the pandemic isn't enough to keep the faint of heart away from theme parks, a recent incident on a SeaWorld ride might be.

On Sunday afternoon, guests got stuck on a rollercoaster at the amusement park, KSAT reports. The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the park to aid in a technical rescue at around 1 p.m., according to a tweet by @SAFDalert.




NEWS4SA reporter Robert Price tweeted drone video of the ensuing rescue, which he said took place on the ironically named Wave Breaker: Rescue Coaster. The clip shows firefighters using a high-extension ladder to safely retrieve the riders.

It took crews more than three hours to complete the rescue, according to Price.


"Yesterday at 12:51pm the Wave Breaker roller coaster stopped during the ride. Thirteen guests were onboard," SeaWorld said in a statement provided to KSAT on Monday.

"Consistent with our established safety protocols we worked with the San Antonio Fire Department to safely evacuate all guests on the ride," the statement continued. "We apologize for the guest inconvenience. The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority."

