San Antonio H-E-B stores have updated product purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels
By Nina Rangel
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has placed updated purchasing limits on some of 2020’s hoarding MVPs: toilet paper and paper towels, KSAT reports
The new limits — which went into effect at all H-E-B stores over the weekend — only allow shoppers to pick up two packages of toilet paper and paper towels per purchase.
“Limits are a proven way to stabilize the supply chain, and we utilize this temporary tool to prevent supply disruption which could impact availability,” H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos told KSAT.
Several other non-food items — including disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol/swabs and gloves — also have purchase limits at H-E-B due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
