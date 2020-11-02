No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

San Antonio H-E-B stores have updated product purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has placed updated purchasing limits on some of 2020’s hoarding MVPs: toilet paper and paper towels, KSAT reports.

The new limits — which went into effect at all H-E-B stores over the weekend — only allow shoppers to pick up two packages of toilet paper and paper towels per purchase.



“Limits are a proven way to stabilize the supply chain, and we utilize this temporary tool to prevent supply disruption which could impact availability,” H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos told KSAT.

Several other non-food items — including disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol/swabs and gloves — also have purchase limits at H-E-B due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Late attack ad by John Cornyn manipulates video to put words in opponent MJ Hegar's mouth Read More

  2. Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a 'Trump Train' surrounded a campaign bus Read More

  3. Feds bust San Antonio member of the Boogaloo Bois extremist group on weapons charge Read More

  4. San Antonio bans retail sale of dogs and cats from breeders Read More

  5. Progressive groups unfurl anti-John Cornyn banner along San Antonio River Walk Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation