No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Democrats Castro, Cuellar, Doggett hang on to their U.S. House seats representing San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:49 PM

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro - SCREEN CAPTURE / C-SPAN
  • Screen Capture / C-SPAN
  • U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro
The hotly contested U.S. House races in Texas' 21st and 23rd districts — both of which include part of San Antonio — remained too tough to call a little after 9:30 p.m.

However, San Antonio's three other congressional races played out largely as expected, with Democratic incumbents wrapping up wins in each. Here's how they played out, according to Decision Desk HQ:



20th District (San Antonio)

Joaquin Castro, Democrat (Incumbent) 65.3%
Mauro Garza, Republican 32.7%

28th District (San Antonio, Laredo, South Texas)

Henry Cuellar, Democrat (Incumbent) 58.2%
Sandra Whitten, Republican 39.3%

35th District (San Antonio and Austin)
Lloyd Doggett, Democrat (Incumbent) 69.1%
Jenny Garcia Sharon, Republican 26.7%

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: Trump fan who rammed SUV while following Biden bus also threatened San Antonio protesters Read More

  2. Lengthy rescue of riders stuck on rollercoaster at Sea World San Antonio caught on drone video Read More

  3. Democrats say San Marcos officials didn’t respond to 'Trump Train' that harassed Biden bus Read More

  4. Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn squeaks out 3-point victory against MJ Hegar Read More

  5. Temporary fencing installed at the Alamo 'as a security precaution' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation