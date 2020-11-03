No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Temporary fencing installed at the Alamo 'as a security precaution'

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM

click image TWITTER / OFFICIALALAMO
  • Twitter / OfficialAlamo
It's not just the White House getting walled in for Election Day.

City officials have installed temporary fencing around the Alamo as a "security precaution." The move comes as San Antonio braces for the possibility of election-induced unrest. The barricade surrounding Alamo Plaza will stay in place for the remainder of the week.



"Starting [Tuesday], the City of San Antonio will add temporary fencing around the perimeter of Alamo Plaza as a security precaution for the rest of this week," reads a tweet posted by the @OfficialAlamo account Monday, accompanied by a photo of yellow barriers positioned on the perimeter of Alamo Plaza.


"Access to the Alamo will remain free and open during normal operating hours, and Alamo Plaza will remain accessible at all times," continued a second tweet.

The fencing at the landmark is yet another sign of local election jitters, as businesses downtown have boarded up windows in order to prevent possible damage, according to local reports.

