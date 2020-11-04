In early voting, San Antonio supports job training, transportation and pre-K ballot measures

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / VIA Metropolitan Transit

Additional funding for VIA was one of the issues on Tuesday's ballot.



Some political experts questioned how much support the initiatives would garner during a high-stakes presidential race when the focus was on the top of the ticket. Others questioned voters' appetite for funding the training initiative and VIA by shifting money away from a popular aquifer protection program.



However, the numbers suggest many were willing to trust city leaders that the aquifer would be protected under the aegis of the San Antonio Water System, which is now expected to take over the groundwater program.