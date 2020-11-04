San Antonio Zoo to provide free admission to U.S. military members through November

click image Unsplash / Jessica Radanavong

U.S. military members, retirees and veterans, the San Antonio Zoo salutes you.The zoo has joined forces with the USAA Foundation to offer those who are serving or have served in the armed services with a free single-day admission through November via its Zoo Salutes initiative. The program also provides a 50% discount on standard admission for up to four accompanying guests.To claim a free ticket, military members must be present and show valid ID. If the member is on deployment, their family can still receive the 50% discount for up to four guests when they show a valid military-dependent ID.