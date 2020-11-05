Victim of San Antonio attorney sentenced for stealing from clients says he's not paying restitution

click to enlarge
Former San Antonio attorney Tamer Morsi avoided prison earlier this year in a case of felony forgery of the elderly, but he's now accused of falling behind on making restitution payments to at least one of his victims, KSAT reports
Morsi was given 10 years probation and ordered to repay more than $22,000 to two former clients in a sentencing hearing in January. He surrendered his law license in 2018 in lieu of facing disciplinary action from the state, according to KSAT.
The one-time lawyer was not ordered to pay a set amount each month, but told the judge at the time that he would pay $150-$200 to each woman monthly.
One of the victims provided records to KSAT showing that Morsi made payments totaling several hundred dollars between May and July, but made no payment in August. The payments he made in September and October totaled $50.
The news station reports that officials with the Bexar County Supervision and Corrections Department confirmed Monday that Morsi had violated the terms of his plea agreement and that they were in the process of notifying the district attorney's office.
On Wednesday, Morsi's attorney told KSAT that he was unsure of the status of his client's restitution payments.
