Friday, November 6, 2020

Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM

TWITTER / BRIAN BABIN
  • Twitter / Brian Babin
The following is Assclown Alert, a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Look, we get it. Trump doesn’t like to be criticized, and Republican officials are averse to his Twitter lashings and super-mean nicknames. After all, why risk making yourself a target for a bully and his base?



But there’s a difference between being a coward like, say, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who bites his tongue every time Trump steamrolls over another Democratic norm, and being the kind of assclown who dishes up praise for the prez’s autocratic moves.

Enter Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Babin of the bustling East Texas metropolis of Woodville. (They’ve got a Walmart Supercenter, you know.)

Babin didn’t join his GOP brethren in staying silent as Trump falsely crowned himself election victor early Wednesday while multiple battleground states continued to count votes.

No sirree. Babin sat out the craven clam-up and pledged his fealty with a full-on bootlicking.

Shortly after the presidential pronouncement, he fired off a tweet praising Mango Mussolini’s efforts to monkey-wrench the election and warned us to be wary of those shifty-eyed Democrats.

“My trust is w/ @realDonaldTrump & his legal team to leave no stone unturned. I trust in God, but I don’t trust Dems,” Babin wrote.

