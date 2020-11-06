Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff self-quarantining after contact with employee who has COVID-19

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Bexar County website

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he's self-quarantining after recent contact with a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19.The judge said he's not shown symptoms and will work remotely while in quarantine.“Although I have been working remotely for the most part and was not in direct or prolonged contact with this staff member, it is still considered a mild exposure,” the judge said in emailed statement.Wolff also said he's taken a COVID-19 test and is waiting on the results. Members of his office who were also potentially exposed also will be tested.