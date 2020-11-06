No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

El Paso’s shutdown order can stay in place despite attempts by the state to intervene

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / PUBLIC DOMAIN
  • Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain
EL PASO — A state district judge ruled Friday that the El Paso county judge’s order temporarily shutting down nonessential businesses during a spike in COVID-19 cases can stand, dealing a setback to a group of private businesses and the state of Texas that tried to have the order tossed out.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued the order Oct. 29 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, which has overwhelmed hospitals in the county. It was unclear Friday afternoon whether he will extend the order beyond the initial two weeks.

Judge William Moody said during the brief hearing that although attorneys could not cite a legal precedent for or against the shutdown, they did find a historical one in local decisions made during the global influenza epidemic of 1918-19.

“Cities like Dallas and San Antonio developed their own unique responses to the deadly flu in a manner that their elected local officials felt was necessary to protect the health and financial interests of their individual communities,” Moody said. “Those orders varied over time depending on the severity of the spread of that deadly flu.”

The lawsuit against the judge’s order was brought by a group of local restaurants whose owners argued they were following all necessary health guidelines as they remained open and that another closure could decimate their businesses.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened in the lawsuit, arguing the order was unconstitutional and went beyond the restrictions in Gov. Greg Abbott’s own executive orders, which outlines what limits can be placed on private businesses. Attorneys for the state of Texas said after the ruling Friday they would file an appeal.

The decision comes the same day the city reported an additional 1,300 cases of the disease, adding to a growing tally that has strained the county’s health system. The local convention center has been converted into a makeshift hospital to accommodate more patients, and local hospitals have started to airlift non-COVID-19 patients to other cities to free up bed space in their facilities.

Also on Friday, Abbott announced the U.S. Department of Defense has deployed three U.S. Air Force Medical Specialty Teams to assist local officials.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Retired San Antonio Police Department detective arrested for pointing pistol at man during scuffle Read More

  2. New Braunfels teacher dies hours after being placed on administrative leave Read More

  3. Trump insiders shitting bricks over former San Antonian Brad Parscale's new book deal Read More

  4. Victim of San Antonio attorney sentenced for stealing from clients says he's not paying restitution Read More

  5. Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation