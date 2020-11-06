New Braunfels teacher dies hours after being placed on administrative leave

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A New Braunfels High School teacher died of what authorities

shortly after being placed on administrative leave by the district,

.

called a self-inflicted gunshot woundA district spokesperson told the station that Chase Hyland was placed on leave Monday following a complaint against him. He was later found with a "critical injury" in Kerr County.A Kerr County official told KSAT that Hyland suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died mere hours after being placed on leave.According to KSAT, Hyland was the subject of an active investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department. A police spokesperson told the station that the investigation concerned "a possible improper relationship between an educator and a student at New Braunfels High School."No charges had been filed yet."The events that unfolded (Monday) are not anything we anticipated would happen but have become a reality,” an NBISD spokesperson told KSAT. "The investigation was just in the beginning stages and quickly took an unforeseen turn that afternoon.""Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved. NBISD is actively offering counseling services to all students and staff to help them navigate through this unfortunate event," the spokesperson said.