Trump insiders shitting bricks over former San Antonian Brad Parscale's new book deal

President Donald Trump's advisors are nervous as long-tailed cats in a room full of rocking chairs now that former campaign manager Brad Parscale has landed a seven-figure book deal, according to Bloomberg News
.
Citing "three people familiar with the matter," the wire service reports that Trump advisors are fretting that Parscale — a former web designer who led the digital side of Trump's 2016 campaign from San Antonio — will divulge damaging details about the president.
Parscale engaged in plenty of over-the-top Trump-family ass snorkeling during his time with the campaign, once gushing on Twitter that presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was both a "genius" and “the nicest guy ever.”
But there's reason to suspect the former Alamo City resident won't be quite as willing to play the toady in the manuscript that's reportedly already underway.
Parscale was demoted in July after a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that he organized failed to draw the epic attendance he publicly promised. He also took a not-so-veiled shot at Team Trump in a new tweet in which he laments the campaign's dismissal of one of his colleagues.
"The Trump campaign Latino outreach program was run by a Latino woman, Hannah Castillo and she should get credit for an amazing job! Too bad she wasn’t there the last couple months," his tweet reads.
And then there's the little matter of this week's vote counts not breaking in the Trump campaign's favor.
Parscale, who continued to do Trump 2020's digital work after his demotion, fully stepped back from the campaign in September, after a COPS episode-worthy shirtless encounter
with Florida law enforcement officers.
