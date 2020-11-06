No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 6, 2020

Trump insiders shitting bricks over former San Antonian Brad Parscale's new book deal

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 1:42 PM

TWITTER / BRAD PARSCALE
  • Twitter / Brad Parscale
President Donald Trump's advisors are nervous as long-tailed cats in a room full of rocking chairs now that former campaign manager Brad Parscale has landed a seven-figure book deal, according to Bloomberg News.

Citing "three people familiar with the matter," the wire service reports that Trump advisors are fretting that Parscale — a former web designer who led the digital side of Trump's 2016 campaign from San Antonio — will divulge damaging details about the president.



Parscale engaged in plenty of over-the-top Trump-family ass snorkeling during his time with the campaign, once gushing on Twitter that presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was both a "genius" and “the nicest guy ever.”

But there's reason to suspect the former Alamo City resident won't be quite as willing to play the toady in the manuscript that's reportedly already underway.

Parscale was demoted in July after a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that he organized failed to draw the epic attendance he publicly promised. He also took a not-so-veiled shot at Team Trump in a new tweet in which he laments the campaign's dismissal of one of his colleagues.

"The Trump campaign Latino outreach program was run by a Latino woman, Hannah Castillo and she should get credit for an amazing job! Too bad she wasn’t there the last couple months," his tweet reads.


And then there's the little matter of this week's vote counts not breaking in the Trump campaign's favor.

Parscale, who continued to do Trump 2020's digital work after his demotion, fully stepped back from the campaign in September, after a COPS episode-worthy shirtless encounter with Florida law enforcement officers.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

