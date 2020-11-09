No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

The Mendoza Line: Texas Democrats startled to learn Republicans also voted in this election

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge Texas Democratic Party officials said they were surprised to learn that Republican voters were also eligible for free stickers at the polls this election cycle. - PEXELS / ELEMENT5 DIGITAL
  • Pexels / Element5 Digital
  • Texas Democratic Party officials said they were surprised to learn that Republican voters were also eligible for free stickers at the polls this election cycle.
Today marks the launch of the Mendoza Line, a column of political satire that will run online every Monday.

AUSTIN — Nearly a week after the November 3 election, Texas' top Democratic Party officials said they were stunned to learn that Republicans in the state also were allowed to vote this cycle.



After discovering that GOP supporters also cast ballots in the contest, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said he's now beginning to comprehend why the state didn’t flip blue. The blue wave his party hyped up pre-election crashed and burned like a wrong-way driver on San Antonio's Loop 410 at 2:30 a.m. on a Saturday.

click to enlarge tml_logo-03.jpg
"Everyone was so excited," Hinojosa said. "People were putting little blue wave emojis on their Twitter feeds. John Cusack was tweeting about us. Beto [O’Rourke] and Julián [Castro] were campaigning for us."

"I mean ... Beto," Hinojosa added with a sigh, referring to the 2018 U.S. Senate contender who came closer than any other Democratic candidate to winning a statewide race since 1994.

Lone Star State Democrats were unable to capitalize on President Donald Trump’s unpopularity, a quarter of a million dead people, the horrible economy, record jobless claims and the mustache-twirling villainy of the GOP. Instead, Texas remains as red as any other state with a long history of voter suppression.

"Those dirty libs thought they were going to coast with our glorious Christian, pro-life, pro-family Fürher in the White House," Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West said. "But they underestimated how well we gerrymandered districts to favor the GOP. And with redistricting happening this year, they’re more likely to see us give Texas back to Mexico than to see us let a Democrat win statewide office."

The devastating loss may also mean less money for future Democratic campaigns. Hinojosa said he’s been ducking calls from billionaire and failed presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, who lost more than $100 million on campaigns in Texas, Florida and Ohio.

"I don’t know why he spent money on those other states," Hinojosa said. "It’s not like they had anyone like Beto."

We understand that in the current political environment it can be really tough to tell the difference between real news stories and satire, which is precisely why we're letting you know that the Mendoza Line is a work of satire.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist organization distributes anti-Black Lives Matter flyers to San Antonio homes Read More

  2. Well-known San Antonians react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the White House Read More

  3. COVID-19’s death rate in the U.S. could spike as new cases soar Read More

  4. Despite record turnout, some Texas voters were still shut out Read More

  5. Police accountability activist Pharaoh Clark to run for San Antonio's District 2 city council seat Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation