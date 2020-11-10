No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

CNN calls out Ted Cruz over bullshit claim the network stopped counting COVID deaths after Biden won

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
CNN's senior media reporter fired back Tuesday after Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted a false claim that the network has stopped tracking COVID-19 deaths after Joe Biden was declared victor in the presidential race.

"Miraculous. COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden," the Texas Republican tweeted Tuesday, appearing to latch onto a right-wing conspiracy theory that the media only aggressively covered the coronavirus pandemic to embarrass President Donald Trump.



As evidence of his claim, Cruz reshared side-by-side screen shots tweeted by GOP operative Steve Guest which appear to show a pre-election CNN segment with a counter tracking COVID-19 numbers and a post-election one without the tracker. "Gone is the COVID tracker and doom and gloom purple background," Guest wrote, as if the shifting hue of the backdrop was a smoking gun.


CNN Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy responded to Cruz, calling the allegation "false."

"CNN has, for a while now, used the COVID tracker when discussing ... wait for it ... COVID. It used the COVID tracker yesterday when discussing the coronavirus too." Further, Darcy recommended Cruz not take the word of Republican operatives without first checking facts: "They mislead a lot!" 



Only there's a problem with expecting Cruz to fact check anything from his GOP cronies.

Since the election, the senator's Twitter feed has been full of unsubstantiated allegations about widespread ballot fraud and crooked elections officials. Given Cruz's partisan willingness to double down on Trump's most dubious claims of a stolen election, it doesn't appear truth or accuracy are exactly at the top of his Twitter best-practices list.

